28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 288.

The health department released the following information about the latest patients:

39-year-old female (not hospitalized)

38-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

20-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

18-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

16-year-old female (not hospitalized)

58-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Unknown female (hospitalization unknown)

20-year-old male (not hospitalized)

6-year-old male (not hospitalized)

36-year-old female (not hospitalized)

18-year-old female (not hospitalized)

20-year-old male (not hospitalized)

33-year-old male (not hospitalized)

47-year-old male (not hospitalized)

53-year-old female (not hospitalized)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

61-year-old male (not hospitalized)

20-year-old male (not hospitalized)

23-year-old female (not hospitalized)

30-year-old male (not hospitalized)

18-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

79-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

43-year-old male (not hospitalized)

Six residents are currently hospitalized, and one person is on a ventilator as a result of the virus.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 181 (63%)

38301: 72 (25%)

38356: 5 (2%)

38391: 5 (2%)

38366: 2 (0.7%)

38343: 6 (2%)

38313: 6 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 1 (0.25%)

38362: 3 (1%)

38006: 4 (1.3%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 143 (50%)

White: 111 (38%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 10 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 8 (3%)

Unspecified: 11 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 161 (56%)

Male: 127 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 208 (72%)

Not recovered: 51 (18%)

Better: 19 (6%)

Unknown: 8 (3%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: