28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 288.
The health department released the following information about the latest patients:
- 39-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 38-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 20-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- 19-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 18-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 16-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 58-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- Unknown female (hospitalization unknown)
- 20-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 6-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 36-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 18-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 20-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 33-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 47-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 53-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 61-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 20-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 23-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 30-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 18-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 27-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 79-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
- 43-year-old male (not hospitalized)
Six residents are currently hospitalized, and one person is on a ventilator as a result of the virus.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 181 (63%)
- 38301: 72 (25%)
- 38356: 5 (2%)
- 38391: 5 (2%)
- 38366: 2 (0.7%)
- 38343: 6 (2%)
- 38313: 6 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.25%)
- 38355: 1 (0.25%)
- 38362: 3 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (1.3%)
- 38302: 1 (0.25%)
- 38308: 1 (0.25%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 143 (50%)
- White: 111 (38%)
- Asian: 5 (2%)
- Hispanic: 10 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 8 (3%)
- Unspecified: 11 (4%)
Gender:
- Female: 161 (56%)
- Male: 127 (44%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 208 (72%)
- Not recovered: 51 (18%)
- Better: 19 (6%)
- Unknown: 8 (3%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 4 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 23 (8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 47 (16%)
- 31 – 40 years: 50 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 48 (17%)
- 51 – 60 years: 56 (19.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 34 (12%)
- 71 – 80 years: 17 (6%)
- 80+: 8 (3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.5%)