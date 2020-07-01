28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 288.

The health department released the following information about the latest patients:

  • 39-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 38-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 20-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
  • 19-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 18-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 16-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 58-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
  • Unknown female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 20-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 6-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 36-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 18-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 20-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 33-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 47-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 53-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 29-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 61-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 20-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 23-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 30-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 18-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 27-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 79-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
  • 43-year-old male (not hospitalized)

Six residents are currently hospitalized, and one person is on a ventilator as a result of the virus.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 181 (63%)
  • 38301: 72 (25%)
  • 38356: 5 (2%)
  • 38391: 5 (2%)
  • 38366: 2 (0.7%)
  • 38343: 6 (2%)
  • 38313: 6 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.25%)
  • 38355: 1 (0.25%)
  • 38362: 3 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (1.3%)
  • 38302: 1 (0.25%)
  • 38308: 1 (0.25%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 143 (50%)
  • White: 111 (38%)
  • Asian: 5 (2%)
  • Hispanic: 10 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 8 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 11 (4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 161 (56%)
  • Male: 127 (44%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 208 (72%)
  • Not recovered: 51 (18%)
  • Better: 19 (6%)
  • Unknown: 8 (3%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 4 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 23 (8%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 47 (16%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 50 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 48 (17%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 56 (19.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 34 (12%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 17 (6%)
  • 80+: 8 (3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.5%)
