Bill Hagerty makes campaign stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bill Hagerty made a campaign stop in the Hub City Wednesday afternoon.

The former ambassador to Japan and current businessman is running for Tennessee senator.

The campaign stopped by Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store to speak to local supporters.

There, Hagerty spoke about his experience on President Trump’s economic recovery team, and what he thinks the next steps should be.

WBBJ asked Hagerty about the potential for another economic shutdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“We now have a lot greater capacity to deal with anything that might come along, and I feel very comfortable that we have our hospital capacity in much better shape than when this pandemic first started,” Hagerty claimed.

The Republican primary for the Senate will be on August 6th.