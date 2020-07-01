City of Selmer hit with severe flooding

SELMER, Tenn. — “It’s a bad day here in Selmer,” said Mayor John Smith.

Selmer residents say the rain started around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, and didn’t stop until early Wednesday morning.

“I’ve just seen the most water I’ve ever seen in my life in the City of Selmer,” said Alderman Willie Sain. “And I’m hoping it will go down but I know it’s going to rise a few more feet. And we’ve got a lot more water coming. I know it’s going to be very dangerous.”

Mayor Smith says the rain, along with a levy that was compromised, is where the water flowing through downtown Selmer is coming from.

Officials had to rescue 20 families in Selmer from the flood Wednesday morning. They say the water in and around the home was at least waist deep.

“Talked to Red Cross about four o’ clock this morning. We’re utilizing the community center as we speak, there’s some families there right now,” Mayor Smith said.

Another thing they’re worried about: one of the bridges along Crook Avenue could’ve been compromised from the water.

Michael Welch, Director of Operations for TDOT of West Tennessee, said, “These bridges here have pavement on top of the concrete, the bridge itself. So some of that asphalt is starting to poke up due to water coming up through the deck.”

Mayor Smith says they’ll have to wait until the water begins to recede before really figuring out the cleanup plan.