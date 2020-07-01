Excessive rainfall causes flash flooding, impacts many West Tennessee communities

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding early Monday morning that impacted many communities across West Tennessee. It caused flash flooding through the city of Selmer, mainly impacting areas surrounding the 45 Bypass and down Highway 64 near downtown.

“From the railroad tracks all the way to McDonald’s, basically every business between point A and point B was affected,” said Selmer Mayor John Smith.

Smith said it became worse by an impacted levy nearby.

“That particular lake is actually drained now so it did play a factor in the flooding obviously, but the majority of that was from the rain,” said Smith.

Most of the water receded by Wednesday afternoon, leaving debris behind and a few closed business, with traffic blocked off of Cypress Creek Bridge. The flood waters were as deep as 4 feet in the surrounding neighborhoods. It was enough flooding to cause the water to crest right over the bridge. The city is looking at whether or not the bridge had been compromised.

“I was in contact with TDOT to check out the bridge,” said Smith. “It did have some, two or three different locations on the section on the bridge that was buckled.”

Authorities say many people had to be rescued, including a woman found hanging on to a light pole. Others were trapped inside their homes.

“We got people out. I know that Hardin County, their fire department came over with a water rescue team and they rescued some folks off 6th, 7th Street,” said Officer Nathan Harrison with the Selmer Police Department.

The bridge is expected to stay closed into Thursday until TDOT can determine it is safe to pass. The Selmer Utility Division has issued a Boil Water Alert until further notice for the city, and would also like for everyone to conserve water as much as possible.