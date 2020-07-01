Flash Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, July 1st

A flash flood watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee with additional showers and thunderstorms forecast to cross the area this afternoon and evening. Last night’s storms caused extremely dangerous conditions in Selmer this morning and many other areas around West Tennessee where rainfall totals exceeded 8″ in some areas. Tonight could offer a very similar scene, so stay weather aware!

TONIGHT

Flash flooding is possible yet again tonight with showers producing heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms creating gusty winds and frequent lightning. Isolated power outages are possible and when roads flood, turn around don’t drown! Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow, but the chance for rain is lower than it is today and tonight. Under cloudy skies temperatures will still warm up to around 90°F with light and variable winds. Localized flash flooding may still cause problems traveling in West Tennessee tomorrow, so be on the lookout for closed or water-covered roads! Avoid those at all costs. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

