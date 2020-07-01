Hot And Muggy, More Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday —

After a rather active overnight we’ve entered a lull through the rest of this morning. There are still a few lingering showers along the Tennessee river. However that activity should move out over the next hour or so. It should remain mainly quite through the remainder of this morning, however by this afternoon, there is another wave that was in Kansas City this morning. That MCS will dissipate as it moves into SE Missouri. Temperatures will climb through the upper 70s and 80s. We should top out around 90 again today. The heat index will be a factor again as that climbs into the mid to upper 90s at times. The sunshine will also allow the atmosphere to recharge and recover from the morning convection. Short ranged high res models all have different solutions on how the afternoon plays out and this is in both spatial and timing. Nevertheless, I think we will at least start to see some spotty convection after noon or so, then the MCS refire some time after 2 or 3 PM before dropping south across West Tennessee. Damaging wind is the main threat should the line become organized.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv