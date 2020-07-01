Jackson’s AMP cancels 2020 season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s AMP at the Market announced in a press release Wednesday it is cancelling its 2020 season.

The cancellation comes in relation to growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time the season has been cancelled in The AMP’s seven-year history.

Jackson’s Amphitheater at the Market is a collaborative project between the City of Jackson, West Tennessee Farmers Market, Jackson Arts Council, Visit Jackson Tennessee and numerous community volunteers.

