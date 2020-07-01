Tennessee extends deadline for Emergency Cash Assistance

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced Tuesday they will extend the deadline to apply for Emergency Cash Assistance until August 29.

The deadline was originally set to end on June 30. This change follows Gov. Lee’s decision to extend the State of Emergency.

The Emergency Cash Assistance program provides eligible families with two months of cash payments.

The money, funded by Tennessee’s surplus Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, provides:

$500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons

$750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons

$1,000 for a household with 5 or more persons

To meet eligibility requirements, families must have been employed as of March 11, 2020, but have since lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to COVID-19. Families must include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security number, must not have resources exceeding $2,000, and the gross/unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income, which is currently:

Gross monthly income of $2,696 for a household of one

Gross monthly income of $3,526 for a household of two

Gross monthly income of $4,356 for a household of three

Gross monthly income of $5,185 for a household of four

Gross monthly income of $6,015 for a household of five

Click here to apply. Individuals who have already received Emergency Cash Assistance should not reapply.

For more information, contact the TDHS hotline at (833) 496-0661.