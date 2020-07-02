46,890 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 620 deaths, 2,775 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 46,890 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 2. In addition, 620 people have died and 2,775 have been hospitalized. Another 28,938 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 370 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 26 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 105

Bedford County – 520

Benton County – 12

Bledsoe County – 18

Blount County – 205

Bradley County – 604

Campbell County – 41

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 40

Carter County — 56

Cheatham County – 220

Chester County – 26

Claiborne County – 32

Clay County – 16

Cocke County – 76

Coffee County – 115

Crockett County — 32

Cumberland County – 174

Davidson County – 10,125

Decatur County – 21

DeKalb County – 57

Dickson County – 194

Dyer County – 232

Fayette County – 301

Fentress County – 19

Franklin County – 82

Gibson County – 110

Giles County – 55

Grainger County – 39

Greene County – 86

Grundy County – 58

Hamblen County – 296

Hamilton County – 2,577

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 314

Hardin County – 103

Hawkins County – 55

Haywood County — 81

Henderson County — 39

Henry County — 42

Hickman County – 73

Houston County – 13

Humphreys County – 26

Jackson County – 26

Jefferson County – 121

Johnson County – 38

Knox County – 1,022

Lake County – 690

Lauderdale County – 136

Lawrence County – 143

Lewis County — 7

Lincoln County – 58

Loudon County – 271

Macon County – 421

Madison County – 264

Marion County – 67

Marshall County – 74

Maury County – 311

McMinn County – 218

McNairy County — 64

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 136

Montgomery County – 513

Moore County – 10

Morgan County — 24

Obion County — 106

Overton County – 58

Perry County – 31

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 41

Putnam County – 814

Rhea County – 274

Roane County – 50

Robertson County – 801

Rutherford County – 2,733

Scott County – 15

Sequatchie County – 29

Sevier County – 733

Shelby County – 10,765

Smith County – 103

Stewart County — 21

Sullivan County – 101

Sumner County – 1,507

Tipton County – 620

Trousdale County – 1,490

Unicoi County – 55

Union County — 15

Van Buren County – 7

Warren County – 69

Washington County – 134

Wayne County – 80

Weakley County — 62

White County – 65

Williamson County – 1,148

Wilson County – 859

Out of state – 1,009

Pending – 516

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 72

Asian – 615

Black or African-American – 9,850

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 45

Other/Multiracial – 7,751

White – 19,775

Pending – 8,782

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 23,502

Hispanic – 11,929

Pending – 11,459

Gender:

Female – 21,332

Male – 24,612

Pending – 946

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.