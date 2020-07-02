Boy Scouts of America recalls outdoor activity pins

The Boy Scouts of America has announced a recall for its Cub Scout Outdoor Activity pins.

The recalled pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.

The pins contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

If your child has one of these pins, take it away and return it to any Boy Scouts of America retail store, or contact the national distribution center for a full refund.

Boy Scouts of America can be contacted at (800) 323-0736. You can learn more through their website.