Free virtual summer camp for kids

Need something to keep your children busy over the summer? What about a virtual summer camp?

UNICEF USA and S’more Ideas have come together to create a free online summer camp called “Camp at Home.”

Within the camp, children will have access to dozens of videos guiding them through activities such as sports, crafts, cooking, and campfire songs.

Campers can unlock critical donations such as meals for families and medical supplies for their communities just by completing the videos.

Camp At Home is flexible, with videos available at any time.

The camp begins July 6.

