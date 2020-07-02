Hot and Humid Through the Fourth of July Weekend

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Thursday, July 2nd

We’ve had a dry day across West Tennessee – good news for those who dealt with flooding yesterday across southwest Tennessee. We can expect rain chances to be low for the next few days but they’ll still stay above 0%. The theme of the forecast is “hot and humid” as we head into the Fourth of July weekend!



TONIGHT

Rain chances are low overnight, and skies will be mostly clear. Muggy conditions and saturated soils in West Tennessee may yet again allow for dense fog to form Friday morning. Visibilities could be less than a mile just after sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow! Temperatures will feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s in many areas at the warmest point of the day with actual temperatures in the lower 90s. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow but the potential for rain is highest near the Mississippi River and between the late morning through early evening. Additional scattered storms are possible on Saturday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest fireworks forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

