Jackson Rotary Club presents annual nonprofit awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club announced its 2020 annual nonprofit awards at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday.

This is the club’s annual give-back to nonprofits in the community that support needs of often-overlooked citizens.

Each year, the club works to ensure nonprofits can continue to operate in the community.

Funding for these awards is collected throughout the year from fundraisers and generous donations and pledges from members. Additionally, the club president chooses one nonprofit to honor that has reached a milestone in their commitment to accomplish their mission.

“What a pleasure it is to be a part of a civic organization like Rotary who believes in ‘service above self’ to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Rotary Club President Todd Swims. “Each year we identify nonprofits that need our support and set financial commitment goals for our club to achieve.”

The following nonprofits were presented a financial award:

The Star Center

Madison Haywood Development Center

Youth Town

Dream Center

The Jackson Rotary Club meets in Clayton Hall at First United Methodist Church downtown every Wednesday. For more information, contact Todd Swims at tswims@leaderscu.com or Greg Alexander at GregAlexander@eplus.net .