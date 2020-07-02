Jackson Rotary Club presents awards to non-profits

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club announced its 2020 annual NON-PROFIT award winners.

The Start Center, Madison Haywood Development Center, Youth Town and Dream Center were all presented with the financial award on Wednesday.

“What a pleasure it is to be a part of a civic organization like Rotary who believes in “service above self” to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Rotary Club President Todd Swims. “Each year we identify non-profits that need our support and set financial commitment goals for our club to achieve.”

Funding for the awards comes from fundraisers, donation and pledges from members, and is the Club’s way of giving back to community non-profits.

In addition, each year the Club’s president also chooses one non-profit that has achieved a strategic milestone in their organization’s mission.