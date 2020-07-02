Mainly Sunny With Spotty Storms

Weather Update: Thursday, July 2

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its a much, much quieter day so far. And it actually doesnt feel too terrible to start off as temps fell into the mid to upper 60s. That has led to some dense fog. the fog should burn off fairly quickly through late morning. It will give way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. There could be a few spotty air mass or popcorn storms develop in the afternoon. Even though there isn’t much in the way of lift in the area. Plentiful moisture and surface warming should be enough to pop a few storms. Otherwise, the heat and humidity will be the main story through the end of the week and holiday weekend. Heat index will generally hold in the upper 90s to around the triple digits at times.

