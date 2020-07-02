Mugshots : Madison County : 07/01/20 – 07/02/20 July 2, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18LORI LYNN KIDD Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18PARIS TRAVIS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18ASHLEY MADDOX Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18BRANDON FRAZIER Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18CARLOS SHUTES Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18DEVON LEIGH STONE Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18DEXTER PIRTLE Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18HOLLAND HILTON Theft of property under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18JACOB DANIEL RAINS Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18JENNIFER MAHAFFEY Falsification of drug test result, identity theft, contraband in penal institution, legend drugs possession without prescription, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18JOHNATHAN ONARO Rape of a child, sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18KEELY LYN BORDEN Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18CATHERINE KEENER HILTON Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18MYQWONE CLARK Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, child abuse or neglect (non-violent) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18ROBERT NEILSON Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18TRACY SHAW Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18TRAVIS STARNES Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18TRENTON LEE JONES Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/02/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest