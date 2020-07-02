Mugshots : Madison County : 07/01/20 – 07/02/20

1/18 LORI LYNN KIDD Vandalism

2/18 PARIS TRAVIS Failure to appear

3/18 ASHLEY MADDOX Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/18 BRANDON FRAZIER Evading arrest

5/18 CARLOS SHUTES Vandalism

6/18 DEVON LEIGH STONE Violation of community corrections

7/18 DEXTER PIRTLE Violation of community corrections

8/18 HOLLAND HILTON Theft of property under $10,000



9/18 JACOB DANIEL RAINS Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

10/18 JENNIFER MAHAFFEY Falsification of drug test result, identity theft, contraband in penal institution, legend drugs possession without prescription, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/18 JOHNATHAN ONARO Rape of a child, sexual battery

12/18 KEELY LYN BORDEN Schedule I drug violations

13/18 CATHERINE KEENER HILTON Theft under $10,000

14/18 MYQWONE CLARK Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

15/18 ROBERT NEILSON Aggravated burglary

16/18 TRACY SHAW Failure to appear



17/18 TRAVIS STARNES Failure to appear

18/18 TRENTON LEE JONES Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/02/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.