Selmer begins cleanup following flooding, cancels July 4th celebration

SELMER, Tenn. — Business owners are beginning to clean up outside of their buildings just one day after the flood in Selmer.

“We’re able to get a little closer look at the damage that’s in the area, so we’re just wide open,” said Mayor John Smith.

Mayor Smith says Mary Young, the woman we spoke with Wednesday who was rescued from the floodwaters, was one of several families who were able to either return home or find somewhere to stay once the waters receded.

“They’re back at their house trying to see about the damage that they have their and work with their insurance companies,” Smith said.

Most of the roads in Selmer are now open. And, the bridge they were worried was compromised by the rising flood waters, was cleared to open by TDOT’s bridge inspection crew early Thursday morning.

And back at William Ledbetter Drive, which was completely covered in water Wednesday, is now clear.

Yesterday, Selmer City Park was almost completely underwater. Thursday, it looked like quite different.

All the equipment cannot be seen, but the damage done to the electric system is forcing the town to cancel their Fourth of July celebration.

“It’s been one of those years, it’s been a terrible year, with one thing after another,” Mayor Smith said. “But the folks I talked to last night are holding up good. You know we’re holding up strong and we’re gonna try to. We will move forward.”

The McNairy County 911 center also sustained more damage than they originally thought, so they’ll be at one of the fire stations for the foreseeable future.

Selmer Utility District currently has a boil water alert in effect, and they are asking customers to conserve water where possible.