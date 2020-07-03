15 new positive COVID-19 cases; 313 total confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive patients to 313 since the pandemic began.

The newest patients are:

54-year-old male (not hospitalized)

42-year-old female (hospitalized)

42-year-old female (not hospitalized)

24-year-old male (not hospitalized)

28-year-old male (not hospitalized)

41-year-old female (not hospitalized)

38-year-old female (not hospitalized)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

70-year-old male (not hospitalized)

37-year-old male (not hospitalized)

73-year-old female (not hospitalized)

21-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

34-year-old female (not hospitalized)

43-year-old male (not hospitalized)

55-year-old male (not hospitalized)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to contact one of these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Staff members are still attempting to reach out to individuals who may have had close contact with these patients.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, according to the health department. One patient is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 200 (64%)

38301: 78 (25%)

38356: 5 (1.5%)

38391: 5 (1.5%)

38366: 2 (0.6%)

38343: 6 (2%)

38313: 6 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 1 (0.25%)

38362: 3 (1%)

38006: 4 (1.4%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 148 (47%)

White: 131 (42%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 10 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 8 (2.5%)

Unspecified: 11 (3.5%)

Gender:

Female: 174 (56%)

Male: 139 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 211 (67%)

Not recovered: 64 (20%)

Better: 24 (8%)

Unknown: 12 (4%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: