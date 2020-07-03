2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle

You could win a camping package through the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle.

1/5 TWRF RAFFLE PIC 1

2/5 TWRF RAFFLE PIC 2

3/5 TWRF RAFFLE PIC 3

4/5 TWRF RAFFLE PIC 4

5/5 TWRF RAFFLE PIC 5









The camping package includes 10 nights lodging for any Tennessee State Park.

It’s just one of seven outdoor experiences available to win this year. A single ticket costs $$20. They are on sale now until August 16.

All funds from the raffle go to support wildlife habitat restoration. The winning tickets will be drawn at the commission’s August meeting.

To purchase tickets directly, click here.