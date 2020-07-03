48,712 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 633 deaths, 2,825 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 48,712 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, July 3. In addition, 633 people have died and 2,825 have been hospitalized. Another 29,591 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 368 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 116

Bedford County – 545

Benton County – 13

Bledsoe County – 618

Blount County – 212

Bradley County – 662

Campbell County – 44

Cannon County – 36

Carroll County – 44

Carter County — 56

Cheatham County – 225

Chester County – 30

Claiborne County – 41

Clay County – 16

Cocke County – 90

Coffee County – 117

Crockett County — 34

Cumberland County – 178

Davidson County – 10,450

Decatur County – 22

DeKalb County – 60

Dickson County – 201

Dyer County – 240

Fayette County – 310

Fentress County – 22

Franklin County – 82

Gibson County – 121

Giles County – 56

Grainger County – 40

Greene County – 95

Grundy County – 59

Hamblen County – 314

Hamilton County – 2,665

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 325

Hardin County – 104

Hawkins County – 57

Haywood County — 92

Henderson County — 44

Henry County — 45

Hickman County – 80

Houston County – 14

Humphreys County – 27

Jackson County – 26

Jefferson County – 125

Johnson County – 39

Knox County – 1,086

Lake County – 691

Lauderdale County – 139

Lawrence County – 152

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 61

Loudon County – 277

Macon County – 436

Madison County – 280

Marion County – 71

Marshall County – 81

Maury County – 326

McMinn County – 227

McNairy County — 68

Meigs County – 33

Monroe County – 137

Montgomery County – 534

Moore County – 12

Morgan County — 25

Obion County — 113

Overton County – 59

Perry County – 33

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 44

Putnam County – 853

Rhea County – 276

Roane County – 59

Robertson County – 815

Rutherford County – 2,854

Scott County – 18

Sequatchie County – 33

Sevier County – 768

Shelby County – 11,145

Smith County – 111

Stewart County — 23

Sullivan County – 108

Sumner County – 1,559

Tipton County – 633

Trousdale County – 1,494

Unicoi County – 55

Union County — 16

Van Buren County – 8

Warren County – 72

Washington County – 142

Wayne County – 82

Weakley County — 63

White County – 70

Williamson County – 1,226

Wilson County – 891

Out of state – 1,065

Pending – 581

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 71

Asian – 625

Black or African-American – 10,097

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 46

Other/Multiracial – 8,004

White – 20,445

Pending – 9,424

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 24,213

Hispanic – 12,146

Pending – 12,353

Gender:

Female – 22,246

Male – 25,517

Pending – 949

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.