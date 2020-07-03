Carroll County residents enjoy early July 4th celebration

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — “As a veteran owned company, it’s personal. It’s a love. It’s a passion,” said ICEY-TEK Coolers co-owner and CEO Patrick Mudge.

Hundreds came out for an evening of live music and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, but it was all for a great cause.

“People have been out of work so that’s one of the reasons we’re not charging for this event. We want to give back to the community because they kept us in business, as did the other local businesses,” Mudge said.

But organizers encouraged donations that went to benefit Gold Star families who’ve lost a loved one serving in the military.

Proceeds benefited three charities supporting Gold Star families.

Country music singer Drake White and his band — The Big Fire — performed for the huge crowd.

“I have brought my three grand kids out to enjoy the fireworks and the music,” said Carol Mitchell, who attended the event.

Mitchell was one of those in the crowd enjoying the live music and of course the fireworks at the end of the night.

“I enjoy being with my grand kids, and I enjoy the 4th,” Mitchell said.

Community leaders say they are already looking forward to next year’s celebration.