Heat Index Near 100 Over The Fourth Of July Weekend

Weather Update – 7:50 a.m. – Friday, July 3rd

We can expect rain chances to be low for the next few days but they’ll still stay above 0%. Be prepared for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm today through Sunday. The theme of the forecast is “hot and humid” as we head into the Fourth of July weekend!



TODAY

A few scattered storms in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90’s and a heat index in the upper 90’s. A slight chance of a scattered storm possible mostly along or south of I-40.

Expect another hot and humid day today! Temperatures will feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s in many areas at the warmest point of the day with actual temperatures in the lower 90s. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow but the potential for rain is highest near the Mississippi River and between the late morning through early evening. Additional scattered storms are possible on Saturday near the Tennessee-Mississippi border. Latest forecast data shows 0.50″ to 1″ of rainfall over the next seven days. We’ve already had 35.70″ so far in Jackson, and an average year only has around 52″! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest fireworks forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com