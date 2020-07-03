Lifeline holds blood drive amid shortage

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services held a blood drive early on Friday.

Lifeline Blood Services says they are experiencing a low supply of blood in West Tennessee due to the pandemic.

Not enough people have been able to get out and donate blood at traditional locations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“75 percent of the blood that is collected for patients comes from these Blood Mobile units,” said Lifeline Blood Services Public Relations and Fundraising Coordinator Cherie Parker. “We are insuring safety for you as you give blood. Giving blood is essential activity during this time.”

If you would like to donate blood, you can visit this link for Blood Mobile schedules and times.