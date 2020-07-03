Mask mandate issued for Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department issued a mask mandate Friday, July 3 following a steady increase in COVID-19 positive patients in West Tennessee.

The mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 4 and last through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, August 29.

The mandate requires everyone to wear a mask while in businesses, organizations or venues open to the public in Madison County, with the exception of places of worship.

Children under 2-years-old are not required to wear face coverings, and businesses are not required to supply face coverings.

Customers dining at restaurants are not required to wear a mask while eating.

The decision comes after a steady increase in positive cases across West Tennessee, including Madison County, causing concern for the amount of space and equipment available at West Tennessee Healthcare facilities.

On Friday, Tedford said there were a total of 88 positive patients in Madison County.

The mask mandate will be enforced based on complaints filed to the city, county and health department, and business owners will be cited by the codes enforcement department.