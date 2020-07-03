Memorial honors teen killed in shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, a memorial event was held to remember a young life.

Loved ones gathered for a balloon release to remember the life of a teenager who died earlier this week following a shooting.

The event was organized by a relative and the teen’s mother, who says their child was loved and smart.

Monday night, Jackson police found the teen on Roosevelt Parkway and Carver Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injury.

Jackson police say the investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing.