Polaris recalls rangers, general utility vehicles

Polaris has announced a recall for its rangers and general utility vehicles due to a crash hazard.

The throttle can reportedly fail to return to the idle position after the engine stalls and is restarted in gear, without switching the key to the off position.

This is a software problem, and can cause the vehicle to accelerate suddenly.

So far no incidents have been reported.

If you have one of these vehicles, stop using it and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

This recall involves Model Year 2019 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 EPS, Ranger CREW XP 1000, and Model Year 2020 Polaris Ranger XP 1000, Ranger CREW XP 1000, General XP 1000 Deluxe and General XP 4 1000 Deluxe. The vehicles were sold in gray, blue, white, red, green camo, orange, sand and maroon colors and have two or four seats. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” or “General” is printed on the sides of the rear cargo area.

Call Polaris at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.