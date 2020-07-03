Small Chance for a Stray Shower or Thunderstorm on the Fourth

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, July 3rd

Temperatures in the 90s are bad enough but the humidity is making it feel like 100°F in many areas of West Tennessee this afternoon! Rain may cool down a few spots today, but most will stay dry. The chance for rain is low tomorrow but not 0% – we may see a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow or Sunday and rain chances will increase early next week.



TONIGHT

A few isolated showers are showing up in the Mid-South today but the chance for rain will continue to diminish after sunset with mostly clear skies overhead. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Saturday.

Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow there’s a slight chance for rain with stray showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon through the early evening. Temperatures will be hot Saturday so you may end up hoping for a shower to cool things down. We’ll reach the lower 90s at the warmest point of the day with a heat index in the triple digits. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s on the night of the 4th under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

