Tyreece Miller confirmed as U.S. Marshal for West Tennessee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jackson native Tyreece Miller has been confirmed to serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee, according to a statement from Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Miller currently serves as Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department.

He began his career with the Jackson Police Department in 1997, holding various positions including investigator, sergeant, captain of the Criminal Investigation Division.

He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Miller is a graduate of Bethel University.

Sen. Alexander released the following statement about the confirmation: