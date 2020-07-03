Tyreece Miller confirmed as U.S. Marshal for West Tennessee
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jackson native Tyreece Miller has been confirmed to serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee, according to a statement from Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Miller currently serves as Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department.
He began his career with the Jackson Police Department in 1997, holding various positions including investigator, sergeant, captain of the Criminal Investigation Division.
He also served in the United States Marine Corps.
Miller is a graduate of Bethel University.
Sen. Alexander released the following statement about the confirmation:
“Deputy Chief Miller has served in the Jackson Police Department for more than 20 years, overseeing law enforcement operations and conducting criminal investigations involving both violent crimes and drug cases. He knows how to get results and how to get local, state and federal agencies to work together. West Tennesseans will be well-served by Deputy Chief Miller, and I am glad the Senate confirmed his nomination.”