1 person airlifted in Hardin County wreck

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighters responded to a rollover incident in Hardin County, according to a Facebook post by the Hardin County Fire Department.

1/2 Photo Source: Hardin County Fire Department

2/2 Photo Source: Hardin County Fire Department



The post says that firefighters responded to the wreck on Highway 69 around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

The Hardin County Fire Department says the driver was airlifted in stable condition.