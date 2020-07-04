50,140 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 637 deaths, 2,860 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 50,140 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, July 4. In addition, 637 people have died and 2,860 have been hospitalized. Another 30,043 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 372 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 134

Bedford County – 559

Benton County – 13

Bledsoe County – 619

Blount County – 218

Bradley County – 674

Campbell County – 48

Cannon County – 36

Carroll County – 48

Carter County — 57

Cheatham County – 225

Chester County – 34

Claiborne County – 44

Clay County – 16

Cocke County – 91

Coffee County – 117

Crockett County — 35

Cumberland County – 180

Davidson County – 10,726

Decatur County – 22

DeKalb County – 66

Dickson County – 206

Dyer County – 248

Fayette County – 312

Fentress County – 22

Franklin County – 84

Gibson County – 128

Giles County – 58

Grainger County – 42

Greene County – 101

Grundy County – 59

Hamblen County – 317

Hamilton County – 2,716

Hancock County – 4

Hardeman County — 329

Hardin County – 109

Hawkins County – 56

Haywood County — 91

Henderson County — 45

Henry County — 44

Hickman County – 80

Houston County – 15

Humphreys County – 27

Jackson County – 26

Jefferson County – 127

Johnson County – 44

Knox County – 1,142

Lake County – 691

Lauderdale County – 143

Lawrence County – 157

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 63

Loudon County – 280

Macon County – 452

Madison County – 291

Marion County – 70

Marshall County – 89

Maury County – 342

McMinn County – 232

McNairy County — 69

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 138

Montgomery County – 549

Moore County – 12

Morgan County — 25

Obion County — 112

Overton County – 61

Perry County – 34

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 45

Putnam County – 882

Rhea County – 278

Roane County – 61

Robertson County – 826

Rutherford County – 2,919

Scott County – 17

Sequatchie County – 38

Sevier County – 790

Shelby County – 11,560

Smith County – 116

Stewart County — 23

Sullivan County – 116

Sumner County – 1,593

Tipton County – 637

Trousdale County – 1,496

Unicoi County – 55

Union County — 18

Van Buren County – 8

Warren County – 73

Washington County – 149

Wayne County – 82

Weakley County — 63

White County – 70

Williamson County – 1,268

Wilson County – 910

Out of state – 1,164

Pending – 635

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 72

Asian – 628

Black or African-American – 10,343

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 48

Other/Multiracial – 8,172

White – 20,861

Pending – 10,016

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 24,760

Hispanic – 12,285

Pending – 13,095

Gender:

Female – 22,980

Male – 26,209

Pending – 951

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.