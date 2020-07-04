County mayors granted authority to issue mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 54 to grant county mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue local mask requirements.

“This targeted approach ensures we protect both lives and livelihoods and safely keep our economy open in Tennessee. We encourage every Tennessean across the state to use a face covering or mask, make sure to socially distance and wash hands frequently,” said Gov. Lee.

The six counties with locally run health departments, which includes Madison county, retain the existing authority to issue mask requirements as needed.

