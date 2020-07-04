Holiday weekend attracts residents to local lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Friday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News caught up with some of the people hitting the lake and lighting the grill this holiday weekend.

Many West Tennesseans celebrated the Fourth of July at Beech Lake.

People could be seen having a great time swimming in the lake, having cookouts and spending time with their families.

Residents say it was the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day.

“Here with my family just celebrating the holiday here on the lake, trying to social distance as much as we can and still be able to enjoy the day,” said Tomekey Rodgers, who was enjoying time at the lake.

“To celebrate the holiday with my kids and my nephew and a friend of mine. Just come out and enjoy myself,” said Amy Fry, who was also enjoying a day at the lake.

Just a reminder, if you’re traveling to a crowded location, it is recommended to social distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.