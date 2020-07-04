Pet of the Week: Zowie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week!

Meet Zowie! She is an eight-year-old spunky girl who loves car rides, walks, chilling in the backyard and cuddling on the couch.

She is good with children and other dogs.

With a typical terrier attitude, Zowie is not intimidated by larger dogs and loves playing with her foster sisters.

She is puppy pad trained and house broken. She has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations.

For more information on how to adopt Zowie — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.