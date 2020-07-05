51,431 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 646 deaths, 2,871 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 51,431 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, July 5. In addition, 646 people have died and 2,871 have been hospitalized. Another 30,254 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 370 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 142

Bedford County – 570

Benton County – 13

Bledsoe County – 620

Blount County – 227

Bradley County – 707

Campbell County – 48

Cannon County – 37

Carroll County – 47

Carter County — 49

Cheatham County – 230

Chester County – 34

Claiborne County – 45

Clay County – 17

Cocke County – 95

Coffee County – 119

Crockett County — 38

Cumberland County – 181

Davidson County – 11,089

Decatur County – 22

DeKalb County – 67

Dickson County – 209

Dyer County – 251

Fayette County – 317

Fentress County – 22

Franklin County – 87

Gibson County – 129

Giles County – 60

Grainger County – 42

Greene County – 103

Grundy County – 62

Hamblen County – 340

Hamilton County – 2,781

Hancock County – 6

Hardeman County — 343

Hardin County – 108

Hawkins County – 57

Haywood County — 92

Henderson County — 46

Henry County — 44

Hickman County – 80

Houston County – 15

Humphreys County – 28

Jackson County – 27

Jefferson County – 136

Johnson County – 44

Knox County – 1,171

Lake County – 692

Lauderdale County – 145

Lawrence County – 163

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 64

Loudon County – 287

Macon County – 465

Madison County – 299

Marion County – 73

Marshall County – 91

Maury County – 354

McMinn County – 237

McNairy County — 73

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 140

Montgomery County – 554

Moore County – 12

Morgan County — 27

Obion County — 112

Overton County – 62

Perry County – 34

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 45

Putnam County – 883

Rhea County – 286

Roane County – 62

Robertson County – 834

Rutherford County – 2,987

Scott County – 17

Sequatchie County – 42

Sevier County – 804

Shelby County – 11,793

Smith County – 120

Stewart County — 23

Sullivan County – 117

Sumner County – 1,610

Tipton County – 645

Trousdale County – 1,498

Unicoi County – 55

Union County — 18

Van Buren County – 8

Warren County – 76

Washington County – 165

Wayne County – 86

Weakley County — 64

White County – 70

Williamson County – 1,313

Wilson County – 941

Out of state – 1,185

Pending – 750

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 72

Asian – 632

Black or African-American – 10,459

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 48

Other/Multiracial – 8,266

White – 21,111

Pending – 10,843

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 24,993

Hispanic – 12,392

Pending – 14,046

Gender:

Female – 23,617

Male – 26,861

Pending – 953

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.