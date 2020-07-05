Health department confirms 9 additional COVID-19 cases; 331 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed nine new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive patients to 331 since the pandemic began.

The newest patients are:

28-year-old female (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

54-year-old female (not hospitalized)

27-year-old male (not hospitalized)

50-year-old male (not hospitalized)

56-year-old male (not hospitalized)

24-year-old female (not hospitalized)

51-year-old female (not hospitalized)

65-year-old male (hospitalized)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to contact some of these patients.

Staff members are still attempting to reach out to individuals who may have had close contact with these patients.

Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

216 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and 22 people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 211 (64%)

38301: 82 (25%)

38356: 5 (1.5%)

38391: 5 (1.5%)

38366: 2 (0.6%)

38343: 6 (2%)

38313: 8 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 1 (0.25%)

38362: 4 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (1.2%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 161 (49%)

White: 139 (42%)

Asian: 5 (1.5%)

Hispanic: 13 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 8 (2%)

Unspecified: 5 (1.5%)

Gender:

Female: 184 (56%)

Male: 147 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 216 (65%)

Not recovered: 74 (22%)

Better: 22 (7%)

Unknown: 17 (5%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: