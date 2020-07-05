Hundreds march for Black lives in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.–More west Tennesseans take their support for Black lives to the streets.

People in one Carroll County town march for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.

“If you think white privilege doesn’t exist, you don’t have enough people of color as friends,” protester Stephanie Smith said.

Smith and her family joined hundreds of others in Huntingdon Sunday afternoon to march for black lives.

“Anybody that can stand by and watch these things and not be moved by it and not want to take part in the change, I just don’t understand that. I can’t keep standing idly by,” Smith said.

The group marched down Main Street from Small Town Nutrition to the Carroll County Courthouse.

“It was really moving, I teared up at one point, just because it was a bigger turnout than I expected in this little town, and everyone made me feel proud, really,” Smith said.

County Mayor Joseph Butler spoke before the march, and an official with the NAACP spoke at the courthouse.

“This protest was not just about the recent events. It’s about injustices in general towards Black people in our communities everywhere,” organizer D’Erin Brooks said.

“It’s time for us to make a change and stop normalizing things that are happening to us everyday because they’re not right,” Brooks said.

“There’s one race, and that’s the human race. That’s how I feel about it, and until it’s like that, I won’t stop,” Smith said.

Water and snack stations were set up along the march route.