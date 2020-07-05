Investigation underway after car hits police station

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Bolivar Police Department says they are investigating an incident that took place early on Sunday.

According to officials a car hit the side of the police station this morning.

A news release from the Bolivar police says the man was arrested after and stand-off and pursuit.

The driver of the car has not been identified at this time.

Bolivar police say they are unable provide more information since the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

