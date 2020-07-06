52,155 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 653 deaths, 2,897 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 52,155 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, July 6. In addition, 653 people have died and 2,897 have been hospitalized. Another 31,020 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 381 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 144

Bedford County – 570

Benton County – 13

Bledsoe County – 621

Blount County – 229

Bradley County – 745

Campbell County – 51

Cannon County – 37

Carroll County – 48

Carter County — 65

Cheatham County – 232

Chester County – 35

Claiborne County – 48

Clay County – 18

Cocke County – 94

Coffee County – 120

Crockett County — 40

Cumberland County – 183

Davidson County – 11,205

Decatur County – 22

DeKalb County – 68

Dickson County – 212

Dyer County – 254

Fayette County – 323

Fentress County – 23

Franklin County – 88

Gibson County – 129

Giles County – 62

Grainger County – 41

Greene County – 114

Grundy County – 61

Hamblen County – 343

Hamilton County – 2,804

Hancock County – 6

Hardeman County — 352

Hardin County – 109

Hawkins County – 62

Haywood County — 93

Henderson County — 48

Henry County — 45

Hickman County – 80

Houston County – 15

Humphreys County – 29

Jackson County – 29

Jefferson County – 137

Johnson County – 44

Knox County – 1,209

Lake County – 694

Lauderdale County – 151

Lawrence County – 164

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 65

Loudon County – 288

Macon County – 487

Madison County – 305

Marion County – 74

Marshall County – 92

Maury County – 357

McMinn County – 239

McNairy County — 76

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 141

Montgomery County – 567

Moore County – 13

Morgan County — 27

Obion County — 113

Overton County – 63

Perry County – 34

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 46

Putnam County – 906

Rhea County – 285

Roane County – 62

Robertson County – 839

Rutherford County – 3,040

Scott County – 17

Sequatchie County – 41

Sevier County – 830

Shelby County – 11,936

Smith County – 122

Stewart County — 23

Sullivan County – 121

Sumner County – 1,636

Tipton County – 649

Trousdale County – 1,498

Unicoi County – 55

Union County — 19

Van Buren County – 7

Warren County – 78

Washington County – 174

Wayne County – 88

Weakley County — 64

White County – 73

Williamson County – 1,340

Wilson County – 963

Out of state – 1,198

Pending – 751

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 72

Asian – 639

Black or African-American – 10,640

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 48

Other/Multiracial – 8,449

White – 21,497

Pending – 10,810

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 25,506

Hispanic – 12,524

Pending – 14,125

Gender:

Female – 23,986

Male – 27,203

Pending – 966

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.