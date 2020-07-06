Coffee shop gives back to beloved barista

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–A local coffee shop raises thousands of dollars for an employee after a major life change.

“She was a phenomenal worker, dependable, and friendly, everybody loved her,” owner of Java Cafe and Green Frog Cafe Timm Johnson said.

Olivia Anderson has a daughter named Eden, who has special needs.

Olivia is also a barista at the Java Cafe in Dyersburg, who loves to sky dive.

Cafe owner Tim Johnson said she suffered serious injuries in a sky diving accident last week.

“It’s just a tragedy that she won’t be able to work for us for a while. Hopefully, she will be able to come back after good rehab,” Johnson said.

She’s now at Shepherd Center in Atlanta with broken heels, broken back, and possible paralysis.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the amount of medical bills that she’ll have. One of her greatest needs right now is financial, and we just wanted to do what we could to help at least meet that need,” Johnson said.

To help fill that need, workers and the community came together Monday for a fundraiser.

Every dollar spent on each drop of coffee supports Anderson’s medical expenses.

The goal was $5,000, but the store met that goal at 5 p.m.

“It’s been phenomenal to see the support of Dyersburg, the people coming out, our customers, even other businesses in town have stopped by and dropped off significant donations,” Johnson said.

Not only can you make donations at Java Cafe in Dyersburg, you can also make them at Green Frog in Jackson through the month of July.

At closing time, the final count totaled up to $7,000.