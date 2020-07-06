High School Football Preview: Milan Bulldogs

MILAN, Tenn. — For the Milan football program, a theme heading into this season could be easily labelled as new. The Bulldogs will be playing under the lights of their new stadium, and also under the leadership of their new head coach.

Last season the Bulldogs put together a 5-5 regular season campaign, but still fought their way to a second place finish in Region 7 3A, along with a second round playoff appearance.

This year, Carl Diffee takes over the historic Milan program after spending the last 8 years in Mississippi. Heading into the 2020 year, the primary focus is football education, as this brand new coaching staff looks to quickly teach new systems, formations, and overall philosophies.

“We believe in a process more than just looking at setting, you know when we set goals we look at a process to achieve those goals instead of looking at the end goal itself,” said Diffee. “So our goal here is to be the premier program in the state of Tennessee in Class 3A.”

Before the updated state wide restrictions, Milan was originally scheduled to open up the season at home against Peabody. The bulldogs will now await the terms from the TSSAA before finalizing their schedule for the fall.