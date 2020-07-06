More Heat And Humidity

Weather Update: Monday July 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off much like this weekend with temps in the low 70s. Temps will climb quickly this morning through the mid 80 by late morning, then to around 90°F. The heat index will be a little more uncomfortable as dew points climb back into the low 70s. It may feel like 95-97 at times this afternoon. There is still an old diffused boundary in the area that may provide at least some limited lift this afternoon for a few spotty showers and storms.

