Mugshots : Madison County : 07/02/20 – 07/06/20

1/26 Kevin Daniel Driving under the influence

2/26 Adam Seavers Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/26 Ayanna Strcklen Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

4/26 Brandon Wesley Assault, theft under $1,000

5/26 Brian Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/26 Brittany Cook Violation of community corrections

7/26 Brittany Vaden Schedule IV drug violations, schedule I drug violations

8/26 Candy Sharp Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/26 Casey Patterson Theft under $1,000

10/26 Danricus Holliman Aggravated assault

11/26 Donald Houston Failure to appear

12/26 Donnell Perry Public intoxication

13/26 Franklin Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/26 James Anderson Simple domestic assault

15/26 James Courtney Violation of community corrections

16/26 Jeffery Phelps Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/26 John Dillman Violation of probation

18/26 Josh Stinnett Theft of property under $1,000

19/26 Kimberly Taylor Violation of probation

20/26 Michael Arnold Driving on revoked/suspended license

21/26 Nathaniel Caddell

22/26 Rachael Young

23/26 Tafus Mcneal

24/26 Terry Holderby



25/26 Todd Lee

26/26 Wayne Hollimon





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/06/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.