Mugshots : Madison County : 07/02/20 – 07/06/20 July 6, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/26Kevin Daniel Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Adam Seavers Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Ayanna Strcklen Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Brandon Wesley Assault, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Brian Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Brittany Cook Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Brittany Vaden Schedule IV drug violations, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Candy Sharp Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Casey Patterson Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Danricus Holliman Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Donald Houston Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Donnell Perry Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Franklin Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26James Anderson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26James Courtney Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Jeffery Phelps Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26John Dillman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Josh Stinnett Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Kimberly Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Michael Arnold Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Nathaniel Caddell Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Rachael Young Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Tafus Mcneal Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Terry Holderby Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Todd Lee Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Wayne Hollimon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/06/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest