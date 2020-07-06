Registration for August primaries ends July 7th

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We are really excited because you can register online now and since July 3rd, we have had nearly 400 online voter registrations,” said Kim Buckley, administrator of elections for Madison County.

The primaries are coming up quickly, and to vote in the upcoming primaries on August 6th, you must register with Madison County Elections Commission by July 7th.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30th. Absentee voting is available for anyone who has registered in person.

“I want to make sure that everyone understand that if you register online that is not in person registration. You can come by our office and show us some kind of proof of your residence and we will update your status to in-person but without that you will not be able to vote absentee,” said Buckley.

Anyone who has registered in person or has at least voted one time is eligible to vote absentee.

There is a county general election in August with five school board seats on the ballot and an option to retain or replace the west Tennessee appeals court judge.

If you choose to vote in the state republican primary in August, you’ll choose one of 15 people for U.S. senate. Representative David Kustoff and Representative Chris Todd are running unopposed in their primaries for district 8 and district 73.

If you vote in the state democratic primary, you’ll choose between one of 5 candidates for U.S. senate and 4 candidates for district 8 representative.

Representative Johnny Shaw is running unopposed for district 80.

For more information on the election or how to register to vote, click here.