Sheriff’s office searching for escaped inmate

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Investigators say Gerald Samples, known as Pete, was a trustee in the Crockett County Jail.

Samples, 53, is believed to be driving a 2008 two-wheel drive white F-150 Super Crew four-door truck.

He is about 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Samples was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants, but also has blue jeans and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Samples is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.