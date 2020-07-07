53,514 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 665 deaths, 2,950 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 53,514 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, July 7. In addition, 665 people have died and 2,950 have been hospitalized. Another 31,827 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 398 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 143

Bedford County – 584

Benton County – 13

Bledsoe County – 623

Blount County – 262

Bradley County – 773

Campbell County – 54

Cannon County – 37

Carroll County – 49

Carter County — 70

Cheatham County – 236

Chester County – 37

Claiborne County – 53

Clay County – 19

Cocke County – 105

Coffee County – 125

Crockett County — 40

Cumberland County – 188

Davidson County – 11,599

Decatur County – 22

DeKalb County – 70

Dickson County – 219

Dyer County – 261

Fayette County – 328

Fentress County – 24

Franklin County – 90

Gibson County – 133

Giles County – 70

Grainger County – 47

Greene County – 117

Grundy County – 63

Hamblen County – 374

Hamilton County – 2,867

Hancock County – 8

Hardeman County — 357

Hardin County – 115

Hawkins County – 64

Haywood County — 96

Henderson County — 48

Henry County — 45

Hickman County – 88

Houston County – 15

Humphreys County – 35

Jackson County – 30

Jefferson County – 147

Johnson County – 45

Knox County – 1,309

Lake County – 694

Lauderdale County – 154

Lawrence County – 172

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 68

Loudon County – 293

Macon County – 500

Madison County – 318

Marion County – 79

Marshall County – 98

Maury County – 379

McMinn County – 243

McNairy County — 76

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 140

Montgomery County – 587

Moore County – 15

Morgan County — 28

Obion County — 117

Overton County – 65

Perry County – 35

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 46

Putnam County – 919

Rhea County – 289

Roane County – 64

Robertson County – 855

Rutherford County – 3,111

Scott County – 18

Sequatchie County – 42

Sevier County – 857

Shelby County – 12,176

Smith County – 124

Stewart County — 24

Sullivan County – 141

Sumner County – 1,670

Tipton County – 653

Trousdale County – 1,503

Unicoi County – 55

Union County — 19

Van Buren County – 7

Warren County – 81

Washington County – 182

Wayne County – 89

Weakley County — 66

White County – 76

Williamson County – 1,420

Wilson County – 999

Out of state – 1,095

Pending – 731

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 71

Asian – 663

Black or African-American – 10,872

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 48

Other/Multiracial – 8,571

White – 22,175

Pending – 11,114

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 26,246

Hispanic – 12,723

Pending – 14,545

Gender:

Female – 24,706

Male – 27,832

Pending – 976

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.