$81 million in CARES grants available for K-12 schools, colleges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced Tuesday that $81 million in CARES grants will be made available to schools and colleges for reopening in the fall.

CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.

The group says the first wave of grant funding will include the release of $11 million in grants to local education agencies, and an additional $50 million to support technology grants for WiFi devices, laptops and other equipment needed for K-12 school districts to reopen.

Higher education grants will be available to public and nonprofit higher education institutions, including two year Tennessee Board of Regents and four-year colleges.

Those grants will cover expenses due to the implementation of social distancing and technology, according to a news release.