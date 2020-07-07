Christopher Wade “Chris” Burns, age 40, resident of Williston, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, July 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Chris was born July 7, 1979 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Bro. Rickey and Sissy Burns. He attended Fayette-Ware High School and graduated from Gateway Christian School. He was a member of Williston Baptist Church and will be remembered for being very generous and kind-hearted with a big heart and a big smile always on his face.

In earlier years, Chris was employed as a floor technician. Recently, he bought and sold cars, boats and properties for many people. He loved watching wrestling and NASCAR and was an avid San Francisco 49er’s fan. He enjoyed celebrating all the holidays and going to the Farmer’s Market and having a garden (so his dad could take care of it). Chris celebrated holidays to the fullest and loved his family very much.

Chris is survived by his parents, Bro. Rickey and Sissy Burns of Williston, TN; his sister, Kimberly Burns Murphy (Bernard) of Somerville, TN; his brother, Dale Burns (Michelle) of Counce, TN; three nephews, Dalton Burns of Counce, TN, Cory Murphy of Somerville, TN and Jase Murphy of Somerville, TN; two nieces, Kaylah Kinney (Ben) of LaGrange, TN and Kirsten Russell (Ben) of Counce, TN; and his special friend, Betty Chearis of Somerville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Junior and Lydia Markle; his paternal grandparents, Billy and Alice Burns; and his step-paternal-grandfather, Gene Jackson.

Funeral Services for Chris will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Chris will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dalton Burns, Cory Murphy, Jase Murphy, Bernard Murphy, Ben Russell, Ben Kinney, Donnie Warf, Joshua McQueen, Randy Glover, Brian Culver, Keith Cannon, Tommy Lanzarotto, Bobby Rupprecht and Al Tice.

Chris was ready for Jesus to come get him and carry him home!!!

