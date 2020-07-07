Frances Strawn Allen, 95 of Jackson, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Maplewood Health Care in Jackson.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jerry Welch will officiate the service.

Mrs. Allen was born on September 22, 1924 in Adamsville, TN To the late Amon J. and Marzelle Wicker Strawn, she was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Frances retired from Porter-Cable Corp. after 20 years of service.

Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by; Wallace Allen her husband of 45 years, her daughter-in-law; Ruby Allen, two brothers; Hayes Strawn and Jamie Strawn and a nephew Keith Strawn.

She is survived by her son, Steve Allen of Jackson; grandsons, Kevin (Tina) and Darin (Stephanie) of Jackson; 4 great grandchildren, Jordan Allen of Murfreesboro, TN, Lauren Haggard (Trevor) of Murfreesboro, TN, Kaleigh Allen of Jackson: and Ty Allen of Jackson; 2 great great grandchildren, Hudson Haggard and Oakley Haggard of Murfreesboro; nephew, Michael Strawn (Deborah); and niece, Donna Strawn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 o’clock noon until the time of the service at 1:00 PM in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.