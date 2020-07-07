Henderson Co. Courthouse to close for cleaning

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – “We just wanted to take some precaution to keep the health and safety of our county employees and customers,” said Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

Mayor Bray says the courthouse will close Wednesday, July 8 and will remain closed for the rest of the week. He says the courthouse will reopen Monday, July 13.

“Just to make sure to do everything we can to keep everybody safe and healthy,” said Bray.

Bray says a member of his family recently tested positive for COVID-19. Bray says he was tested and the results came back negative.

“I actually went this morning (Tuesday) to the Jackson clinic to do the rapid test and came back. They said that since it came back negative, they would want to send it off and for the next 3 to 5 days that I should quarantine until I get the second negative test result to make sure,” said Bray.

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise all over west Tennessee, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray says it’s time to do a thorough cleaning at the Henderson County Courthouse to remove any viruses or germs that may have been left behind by visitors.

Bray says as cases keep going up in Henderson County, he wants to remind everyone to social distance and wear a mask when you’re out in public.

“It’s not the time to let your guard down right now and now is the time that we should be vigilant and really be paying attention to what is going on around us,” said Bray.

The Lexington Municipal Court date originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 8 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse has been cancelled. If you were set to appear, it will be reset to July 29 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse. If you have any questions, call the court clerk at (731) 968-5331.

Henderson County Circuit and General Sessions Court will meet as scheduled.