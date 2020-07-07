Henderson County Mayor exposed to COVID-19, courthouse closes

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — In a statement made via the Henderson County, TN Government Facebook page, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray confirms he has been directly exposed to COVID-19.

While Mayor Bray received a negative result from a COVID-19 rapid test on Tuesday, health officials recommends he waits 3-5 days before his next results.

In response, the Henderson County Courthouse will close to the public through July 10 for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Mayor Bray stated he apologizes for the inconvenience, but he “must ensure the health and safety of the courthouse employees as well as the public.”